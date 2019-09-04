SAVOY — Michael David Whitman, 42, of Savoy passed away on Thursday (Aug. 29, 2019).
He was born on July 28, 1977, in Groton, Conn., a son of Michael Dewayne and Shelley (Bartlow) Whitman. He married Nina Meyer, and she still survives.
Michael will be deeply missed by his wife, Nina Whitman; mother, Shelley Whitman; children, Blaise Michael Whitman, Leo Dewayne Whitman and Synthia Pruitt; and grandson, Anthony. Also surviving are his siblings, Sarah Whitman, Brianna Beagle, Jeremy Sibley, Tameka Vickery, Landon Whitman, Jason Whitman, and Angela and Stephanie Whitman; nieces, Mystique Whitman, Trinity Reese and Anna Brooke Sibley; aunt, Cindy Guthrie; and great-nephew, Haydon Whitman.
He was preceded in death by his father; one sister, Charity Whitman; one uncle, O.J. Bartlow; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Michael was bigger than life, had a big heart and was a friend to everyone he met. He always made sure everyone else was taken care of no matter what they needed. If he could do it, he would. Michael was a phenomenal father.
He was passionate about life. He loved gaming, skating, working with his sons, teaching Leo to cook, Blaise to work on cars, and electronics of all sorts. The most important thing for Michael was family. For the past two years, he insisted on “family dinners” every Sunday. He organized and cooked each dinner for any and all family that could join. Michael went from burning rice crispy treats to making a gourmet meal. He was full of surprises. He was quick with a joke and making people laugh, trying to show the humor that is life.
He met the love of his life when he was 17 and married her 10 years later. It was love at first sight in his mother’s kitchen for both of them. He told his mom that day he was going to marry her. He could always make you laugh when you wanted to cry. Michael leaves a huge hole in the lives of everyone who knew him and will be missed tremendously by everyone.
To better understand and deal with his father’s illness, he went to school. Michael was almost finished with his bachelor’s degree in respiratory therapy and was negotiating employment with a company to become a traveling respiratory therapist. He worked at several places in his life — the most memorable being Game Stop. He was stopped by former customers all the time to discuss games that were coming out or to just say “hi.”
He was always doing random acts of kindness and never seeking recognition. Michael’s family has just started hearing of some of these things recently. He made "extraordinary" his every day.
A Mass of Christian burial for Michael will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Danville with the Rev. Steven Loftus officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Sunset Funeral and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. He will be laid to rest at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
Please join Michael’s family in sharing photos and memories on his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.