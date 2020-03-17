CHAMPAIGN — Michael Clark Davis, 68, of Indianapolis, formerly of Champaign, died at home Monday, March 9, 2020. He was born July 29, 1951, to Samuel and Jean Davis.
Michael was a longtime resident of Champaign and graduated from Centennial High School in 1969. He was a former member of Eagles MC.
He is survived by his sister, Jacqueline (Steve) Zoellin of St. Petersburg, Fla.; daughter, Errin Davis of Indianapolis; granddaughters, Teriana Davis of Danville and Olivia and Ellisyn Woodard of Indianapolis; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial services are pending. His remains are respectfully cared for by Williams and Bluitt Funeral Home, 5252 E. 38th St., Indianapolis.