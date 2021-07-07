NEWMAN — Michael A. Dillon, 59, of Newman died Sunday (July 4, 2021) at University Rehabilitation Center of C-U.
Mike was born on Jan. 11, 1962, in Paris, to James and Karen (Step) Dillon. He married Karla Statzer on Dec. 2, 2016, in Tuscola.
He is survived by his mother, Karen Dillon; wife, Karla Dillon; two stepchildren, Aaron (Hannah) Swarms and Jaymon Swarms; one grandson, Silas Swarms; four siblings, Patrick Dillon, Mary (Roy) Richter, Matt (Kim) Dillon and Mark (Jennifer) Dillon; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Dillon.
Michael Dillon — son, brother, uncle, husband, stepdad, colleague, co-worker, friend. A man born into mechanics and farming; it was no surprise that Mike studied mechanics at Parkland College. With years of experience working alongside his dad, it only made sense. After working in farming and for Case International, Mike spent the majority of his career with John Deere, dedicating over 20 years of his life to helping customers with their service calls. But that’s what Mike was about — helping people.
When asked what Mike was like, family and friends are quick to highlight Mike’s selfless heart. He constantly put others before himself and was never too far away to lend a hand. Another thing never forgotten? His wit. Mike was a brilliant man, and his dry wit proved that. His smile and laughter could light up a room, and he always had the punchline. His passions fell right in line with his work — hot rods, race cars, spending time at the shop with his brothers and the camaraderie that went with it. Mike was a caring son, a loving (and ornery) brother, a fun-loving uncle, a loyal husband and a friend to all. Michael Dillon was someone who once you met him, you’ll never forget him.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Newman United Methodist Church with Pastor Melanie Hoth officiating. Burial will follow in Fairland Cemetery, Fairland. A visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Newman United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.