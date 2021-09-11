Michael Dowell Sep 11, 2021 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HOOPESTON — Michael Dowell, 41, of Hoopeston died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at home.Cremation rites will be accorded, and no services will be held. Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main Street, Hoopeston, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos