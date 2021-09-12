TUSCOLA — Michael E. Jones, 65, of Urbana, formerly of Tuscola, passed away at 5:27 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola, with the Rev. Kent Conover officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Mike was born July 10, 1956, in Tuscola, the son of Richard A. and Edith E. Prosser Jones. He married Debra A. Stone Butts on June 5, 2021, at Walnut Point State Park, Oakland. She survives.
Also surviving are his sons, Brian Jones of Tuscola and Wyatt Jones of Mattoon; four grandchildren; a sister, Bonnie Conley of Thornton, Colo.; and three brothers, Tony Jones of Hammond, Daniel Jones of Tuscola and David Jones of Arcola.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ric and Fred Jones; and a stepdaughter, Carol Jo Sowers.
Mike formerly worked as a forklift operator.
Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be offered at hilligossshraderfh.com.