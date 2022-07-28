URBANA — Michael Lloyd Estes, 63, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
He was born Oct. 11, 1958, in Boston to Cliff Estes Sr. and Lucille Estes. Michael graduated from Farmer City-Mansfield High in 1977.
Michael callled Sebastian, Fla., his home for more than 20 years. He enjoyed the beach, coaching both of his sons' many sports teams, golfing, tennis, running and fishing (only because his boys enjoyed it). He had a big smile and was energetic and competitive and always ready for a "friendly family olympics" competition with "brother Cliff" and his boys.
He loved Italian food and enjoyed making various dishes. But, the three real loves of his life were his mother, he loved dearly, and his two boys, "they were his world."
He leaves to cherish his memory his two sons, Brandon Estes and Garrett Estes, both of Farmer City; two sisters, Janet (Scott) Whitehouse of Farmer City and Vivian (Bob) VanDeventer of Orange Park, Fla.; and two brothers, Cliff (Kimberly) Estes of Columbia, S.C., and Robert Estes of Vero Beach, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Norman.
His life will be celebrated on July 31 with family and close friends.