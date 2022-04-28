URBANA — Michael Fisher passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from acute myeloid leukemia.
Mike was a man of gentle kindness, generous spirit and exceptional talent. A true gentleman, with a steady style and quick wit. An organist at Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, he graced the Champaign community with his musical talent and brilliance. He lived a life full of friends, family, food and music that left him completely fulfilled and fulfilled those around him. He served others in a manner that made you realize he was genuine and meaningfully good.
A memorial Mass will be held on May 3 at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, Champaign, where he served as organist for over 25 years.
