GIBSON CITY — Michael A. Freehill, 79, of Gibson City passed away at 1:10 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 19, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, after a brief illness, surrounded by his family.
His funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Gibson City, with Father Dong Van Bui officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Melvin Cemetery. A rosary service will be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, followed by visitation until 7 p.m. at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 534 N. Wood St., or Gibson Area Hospital, 1120 N. Melvin St.
Mike was born July 8, 1940, in Bloomington, a son of Claude P. and Marjorie F. Bergan Freehill. He married Joyce E. Swearingen at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Gibson City on Feb. 2, 1963; they were married for 56 years. Joyce survives in Gibson City.
Also surviving are their children, Janice (Luke) Johnson of Kirkland, Wash., Jim (Jennifer) Freehill of Melvin and Ken Freehill of Gibson City; three grandchildren, whom he adored, Ben, Jessica and Amanda Freehill; three brothers, Tom (Barbara) Freehill of Saline, Mich., Al (Jane) Freehill of Chenoa and Dale Freehill of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; sister, Anne (John) Zick of Hinsdale; sisters-in-law, Doris Freehill and Gail (Lynn) Anliker of Gibson City; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Freehill was preceded in death by his daughter, Katherine (1989), and brother, Chuck (2015).
Mike was a farmer in the Melvin and Gibson City area all of his life. He attended St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer, Ind. Mike was an active and longtime member of St. George's Parish in Melvin, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, and was a 4th Degree Knight of The Knights of Columbus. Mike served six years in the Army National Guard, seeing active duty in the 1968 Chicago riots, and was a member of the Lee Lowery American Legion. He served 11 years (1974 to 1985) as treasurer for the Melvin-Sibley School Board and eight years (1985 to 1993) as land commissioner for the Melvin-Sibley School District.
Mike's gentle nature and warm smile will be forever remembered, as will his commitment to faith, family, friends and farming.
