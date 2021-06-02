CAMARGO — Michael G. Pangburn, 74, of Camargo passed away peacefully at 4:30 p.m. Sunday (May 30, 2021) at home surrounded by his family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 3, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 206 N. Pine St., Villa Grove. Burial with military graveside rites accorded will be held at Hugo Cemetery, Hugo. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola.
Mike was born on May 20, 1947, in Charleston, the son of Myron Glen and Nola Mae Haskin Pangburn. He married Linda Ann Partenheimer on Aug. 5, 1967, in Villa Grove. She survives.
Also surviving are his son, Matthew (Erin) Pangburn of Villa Grove; daughter, Lisa (Josh) Fenton of Carbondale; grandchildren, Alison Pangburn and Mac Fenton; brother, John (Diane) Pangburn of Tuscola; sister, Cheryl (Mike) Elder of Cantonment, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Josh Elder.
Mike was an owner/operator of Pangburn Oil and Propane Company. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War from September 1968 to November 1969. Mike was a member of the Newman American Legion Post, Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Sacred Heart Men’s Club. He was elected as the Camargo village president for several years. He enjoyed announcing the Villa Grove Blue Devil’s football games for 23 years. Mike served his community as a fireman and later trustee of the Camargo Countryside Fire Protection District for nearly 40 years.
He enjoyed horse riding, motorcycles, music, the Chicago Cubs and watching Alison and Mac play sports. He loved spending time with his family and friends, whether at a sporting event, a table or around a campfire sharing stories and laughs.
He will be deeply missed by many.
Memorials are suggested to the Camargo Countryside Fire Protection District or Lincolnland Hospice. Online condolences maybe shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.