MAHOMET — Michael J. Georgy, 66, of Mahomet passed away Monday (May 2, 2022) at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, lovingly surrounded by his wife, daughters, son-in-law and grandchildren, who are heartbroken with his death.
He was born March 1, 1956, in Highland, a son of the late Joseph and Barbara, nee Rehkemper, Georgy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an angel baby grandchild and father- and mother-in-law, Norman and Rosaline “Rosie,” nee Rensing, Endres. Mike died on the same day as his mother’s passing, May 2, 2010.
Surviving are his wife of 44 years, Tina, nee Endres, Georgy of Mahomet, whom he married Oct. 21, 1977, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown; children, Kristi Anderson and Dana (Andrew) Ziegler, both of Mahomet; grandchildren, Grace Anderson, Ethan, Cade and Reese Harrell and Ryan and Alex Ziegler; siblings, Paul (Marilyn) Georgy of Crystal Lake, Pat (Duane) Poettker of Trenton and Aggie (Chuck) Strieker of Aviston; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Gary (Kathy) Endres of Germantown, Jim (Jean) Endres of Germantown, Cindy (Dennis) Holtmann of New Baden and Betsy (Mark) Buehne of St. Rose; and nieces and nephews, John Georgy, Steve Georgy, Laura Moore, Eric Poettker, Scott Poettker, Nicole Peters, Jackie Rakers, Matt Strieker, Melissa McRaven, Stacy Schreiber, Megan Porterfield, Jacob Endres, Lauren Gill, Lance Endres, Brandon Holtmann, Britni Weathers, Bryant Holtmann, Adam Buehne, Kassi Petterson and Kami Buehne.
Mike began his career as a meat-cutter for 17 years, where he made several lifelong friends. His family had nothing but the best cuts of meat to the point his children didn’t even know chickens had bones, as he de-boned all cuts with perfection long before commercially packaged. In 1992, Mike earned his bachelor of arts degree in management from the University of Illinois-Springfield and used his knowledge in management and sales in both the grocery and automotive industry. For 11 years, Mike served as a licensed commodity broker as a self-employed owner/operator of a branch office for Allendale, Inc. He retired in 2012 to a job he thoroughly enjoyed the most as a stay-at-home grandpa, continuously on the move shuttling his grandkids and their friends any place they needed him to.
Mike was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoor enthusiast, often putting his meat-cutting skills to great use. He took pride in his deer hunts, bass and crappie fishing and the time he got a 4x5 elk on an unguided hunt. Through his commodity connections, he treasured the occasions he and a buddy could help some South Dakota and Colorado farmers eliminate those destructive prairie dogs with a competitive spirit by keeping track using a golf counter. The mountains were always calling his name, and he would be off to Colorado and Utah as often as he could. Mike loved spending time with his "boyfriends" as his wife lovingly referred to the men who enjoyed the great outdoors as much as he did. These buddies later would take his grandsons hunting deer and turkey, fishing and just cruising the countryside when he physically couldn’t do all the things he loved. He also was a fantastic cook and loved to bake and was always the camp cook. He had the BEST cinnamon rolls, barbequed ribs and red-velvet cheesecake.
As a true girl dad, Mike made certain that his girls and granddaughters were tenderly carried for and grown to be independent. He loved coaching his daughters' softball games and teaching them life skills. He and his oldest granddaughter shared the love for pedicures and would enjoy their monthly pampering. With his 6-year-old granddaughter, his favorite time was spent in his recliner cuddling and watching their favorite game show, "America Says."
When it came to his grandsons, Mike spent endless hours teaching them outdoor safety, the love of sports and how to become a man. He treasured conversations shared with his grandsons and their friends.
Mike is lovingly known by many as “Papa.” The most important thing in his life was his family, especially his grandkids and his daughters. There was nothing he would not do for them. He truly was their hero, each in their own way. Children of all ages were drawn to him, as he was Papa to all he met. He touched so many lives with his outgoing personality, sense of humor, unsuspecting words of wisdom, laughter and genuine love.
In recalling Mike’s recent years and months when his many heart-related illnesses limited his ability to fully participate in many wonderful family vacations, visits to family and friends and time spent in the great outdoors, his wife came to realize more fully after his passing that it wasn’t about the destination as it was the journey. He enjoyed taking his time to get from point A to point B, viewing the scenery, enjoying God’s gift of nature, and taking time to truly smell the roses, which is his parting wisdom for the way each of us should approach life.
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, May 7, at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Mahomet, with Father Joe Hogan presiding. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Mahomet. Visitation will be Saturday, May 7, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Church, Mahomet.
Memorials may be made to the Barnes-Jewish Cardiothoracic Intensive Care Unit and will be received at the church or through Owens Funeral Home, 102 E. Dunbar St., Mahomet, IL 61853. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.