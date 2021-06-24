Michael Grove Jun 24, 2021 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GIBSON CITY — Michael Grove, 79, of Gibson City died Tuesday (June 22, 2021) in Gibson City. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, 925 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Buy Flowers