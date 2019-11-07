TOLONO — Michael W. Hulse, 80, of Tolono passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at 4:10 p.m. Monday (Nov. 4, 2019) at Danville Care Center, Danville.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Bailey Memorial Cemetery, Tolono, with the Rev. Ken Young officiating. There will be no visitation. Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, is handling arrangements.
Mr. Hulse was born Feb. 9, 1939, at Homer, a son to Everett and Wilma Dora Wells Hulse. He married Linda Taylor on July 29, 1966, in Champaign; she survives. Also surviving are two children, Michael Hulse of Savoy and Michelle (John) Lieb of Monticello; four grandchildren, Tyler Lieb of Flagstaff, Ariz., and Jacob Lieb, Lucas Lieb and Mattie Lieb, all of Monticello; a brother, Chuck (Diane) Hulse of Tolono; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
He retired from the Teamsters Local 26 and was employed at Duce Construction. He enjoyed fishing, his dogs and countless hours watching his grandchildren participating in various sporting events.
Memorials may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society.