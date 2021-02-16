CHAMPAIGN — On Sunday (Feb. 14, 2021), Michael E. Hynds of Champaign passed away at age 60.
Michael was born on March 20, 1960, in Champaign, to Edward and Mary Ann (Bradley) Hynds. He received a bachelor’s degree in construction from Bradley University. Upon graduating, he moved to California to work for multiple national construction firms before returning to Champaign in 1995 to work for the family business, English Brothers Company. Mike has been president of English Brothers since 2000. During his tenure, the company completed many significant building projects throughout the state of Illinois.
Mike was a devoted father to Michael E. Hynds Jr. and Mitchell R. Hynds.
Michael was active in the Central Illinois Builders chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America, having served on several committees of the organization.
Michael had a passion for collecting rare coins and refurbishing classic cars. He enjoyed giving back to his community and helping many charitable organizations in the Champaign-Urbana area, including the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club, CU Schools Foundation and Illini Lodge 17, among others. On several occasions, Michael deposited his very valuable gold coins into Salvation Army donation cans at Christmas time with an anonymous note. He told very few people about this kind gesture.
Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ann Hynds, and twin brother, John Hynds.
He is survived by his father, Edward J. Hynds; two sons, Michael and Mitchell Hynds of Champaign; two brothers, Richard Hynds and Patrick Hynds of Champaign; two sisters, Elizabeth Czajkowski of Champaign and Margaret Hynds of Pioneer, Calif.; stepmother, Sandra M. Hynds; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
There will be a funeral Mass on Thursday, Feb 18, at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign, with Father Michael Pica officiating. Burial will be Friday, Feb 19, at noon at Sacred Heart Cemetery, DuQuoin. Owens Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.