HAMMOND — Michael James Brown, 64, of Hammond passed away Tuesday (Jan. 26, 2021) at home.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 East U.S. 36, Atwood. Burial will follow in Hammond Cemetery with military graveside rites accorded. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, at the funeral home.
Mike was born on May 5, 1956, in Decatur. He married Linda Sue Ditzler on Dec. 24, 1974, at Old Stonington Church, Stonington, and they had recently celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary. She survives.
Also surviving are his sons, Andrew James (Amber) Brown of Lake City and Jeremy Alan (Tabitha) Brown of Mattoon; and grandchildren, Brianne Jones, Makayla Brown, Madison Brown, Makenzie Brown, Reginald Edmonds, Conner Edmonds and Kendal Brown.
Other survivors include his parents, James W. “Bill” (Nina) Brown of Cobden and Jack and Ruth (Kearns) Sanders of Moweaqua; brothers, Charles (Bev) Brown of Moweaqua and Robert (Lisa) Brown of Cowden; nephews, Luke (Jennifer) Brown, Rick (Alesia) Brown, Robin (Bonita) Brown and Chris and Curt Whitaker; and nieces, Martha (Tom) Brogan, Lois Medrano and Heather (Nathan) Frazier.
Mike proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and Illinois Army National Guard for 21 years. He served a tour in Iraq with F Company, 106th Aviation Unit, working on Chinook helicopters for 17 months with his son, Jeremy, and future daughter-in-law, Tabitha.
He retired as the principal mechanic from the University of Illinois Abbott Power Plant.
Mike always said his mechanical ability was God-given. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix or do, including building his home and garage.
He was an avid gun enthusiast and member of the NRA. He enjoyed reloading and shooting. Mike served on the Hammond Village Board of Trustees for several years.
Mike and Linda toured 48 different states on their Gold Wing motorcycle, and he loved watching his grandchildren play sports.
Memorials are suggested to the Village of Hammond in memory of Michael Brown. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.