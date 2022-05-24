LODA — Michael M. Johnson, 74, of Loda, formerly of Rantoul, went to be with the Lord on Saturday morning (May 21, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born July 14, 1947, in Urbana, a son of Lloyde and Peggy (Cain) Johnson. He married Romare Nebria Ababon on July 6, 2005, in Iroquois County. She survives.
Also surviving are four children, Carolyn Bass of North Charleston, S.C., Corazon Johnson of Rantoul, Michael (Liz) Johnson of Fisher and Samuel (Ashley) Johnson of Effingham; eight grandchildren, Morgan, Zachary, Cassie, Nicholas, Noah, Trent, Hannah and Carina; and three siblings, Beth DuFrane, Tom Johnson and Kerry Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carina (his first wife and mother of his children), and a grandson, Chris.
After high school, Michael enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served for 20 years, retiring honorably as a chief petty officer. He later worked at Rantoul Products. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan, but his greatest love was his grandchildren.
A funeral service will be at 11 Thursday morning at Rantoul United Methodist Church. The Rev. Kevin Little will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 Thursday morning, also at Rantoul United Methodist Church. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.