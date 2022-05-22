LA FERIA, Texas — Michael K. Heath, 82, of La Feria, Texas, formerly of Streator and Champaign, died Monday, May 9, 2022.
He was born Sept. 29, 1939, in Streator, a son of Charles W. and Marjorie Karr Heath.
Mr. Heath graduated from Champaign High School, Illinois Commercial College and Worsham College of Mortuary Science, joining his brother and father in the family funeral business, Heath & Sons Funeral Home of Champaign, and serving as a funeral director for 50 years.
Mr. Heath is survived by a longtime companion, Ann Bowers of La Feria, Texas; a daughter, Marla D. Rockamann of Champaign; a son, Justin (Natalie Hughes) Heath of Champaign; and two grandchildren, Tristan and Samantha.
Mr. Heath was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Lynne Heath; and one brother, David C. Heath of Champaign and Madeline Island, Wis.
Mr. Heath was a partner at Heath & Sons Funeral Home from 1965 to 1995. He served as deputy coroner from 1965 to 1976. After selling the funeral home, he moved to the Rio Grande Valley, where he worked as a trade funeral director and embalmer. He was also a scuba diver/instructor and recovered many drowning victims.
Mr. Heath was an avid collector of stamps and was a member of the Harlingen stamp club. He belonged to many fraternal and civic organizations, holding membership at Llano Grande Masonic Lodge 1143 in Weslaco, Texas, and serving as Master of LaFeria Masonic Lodge 1197, and belonging to the Al Amin Shrine Temple of Corpus Christi, Texas. He was also an active member of the First United Methodist Church of La Feria, Texas.
A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at First United Methodist Church of La Feria, 318 S. East St., La Feria, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 E. Harrison Ave., Harlingen, Texas.
Condolences may be offered at trinityfunerals.com.