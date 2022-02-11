CHAMPAIGN — Michael Kocer Snell, 30, of Champaign died in a ski accident Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Area in Oregon.
Mike was born April 16, 1991, in Urbana to Michael D. Snell and Nancy Kocer Snell. He went to South Side Elementary School and Edison Middle School and graduated from Champaign Central High School in 2010. He received his degree from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale with a Bachelor's of Science in Geography and Environmental Resources.
Michael participated in Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Venture Crew and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Additionally, he skied for the SIU waterski team in college.
His professional career began as a quality technician for MET in Champaign. He was then employed by IEA. He traveled throughout the country working on wind- and solar-energy projects.
Mike was full of adventure and enjoyed snow skiing, waterskiing, hiking, canoeing, fishing and spending time in nature. He was a die-hard St. Louis Cardinals and SIU Salukis fan.
Mike was charitable in many ways, whether it was helping a friend or donating to various organizations, including his alma mater and WILL-TV. Mike never met a stranger he couldn’t strike up a conversation with and continually checked in with friends he’d met along the way.
Michael is survived by his fiance, Stacey Shelton; his parents, Michael D. Snell and Nancy Kocer Snell; his brother, Charles Snell; and his extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and fraternal grandparents.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Elks Lodge 2497, 903 N. Dunlap Ave., Savoy, with a visitation from 1 to 2:30 p.m., a memorial service at 2:30 p.m. and a reception immediately following. Those who cannot attend in person can watch a stream via Zoom at https://bit.ly/MichaelSnellServices. The meeting ID is 7892465305, and the passcode is 3VV9D7.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local humane society, local public TV/radio station or the U.S. National Park Service.