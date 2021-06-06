CHAMPAIGN — Michael Kearney, 59, of Champaign died Friday morning (June 4, 2021) at home.
Michael was born Dec. 26, 1961, in Fort Thomas, Ky. His family moved to Champaign in August 1969 and Michael graduated from Centennial High School. He worked at Developmental Services Center until 2018.
Mike’s parents, Frank and Therese Kearney, preceded him in death in 2005.
Mike was very close to his family, who loved him dearly. In recent years, he resided in Champaign with his sister and brother-in-law, Kathy Kearney-Grobler and Francois Grobler. His brother Pat Kearney and his wife, Diane, live in Venice, Fla. Another sister, Rosemary Freehill, and her husband, Bill, reside in Kankakee.
His three nieces, Jennifer Davis of O’Fallon, Mo., Erin Glisson of Naperville, Michaela Kearney of Detroit; nephew, Patrick Kearney of Eugene, Ore.; great-niece, Maya Davis; and great-nephew, Christopher Davis, were the source of great joy and love for Michael.
His happiest moments were spent with his family. Mike experienced many challenges in his life, but he maintained a great sense of humor and a humble, optimistic spirit, often telling those close to him, “I’m happy.”
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Champaign. Pastor Ron Simkins will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Special Olympics or Developmental Services Center in Champaign.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.