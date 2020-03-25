CHAMPAIGN — Michael R. Kelley, 71, of Champaign passed away Tuesday (March 24, 2020) at home.
He was born Dec. 25, 1948, in Fort Knox, Ky., to John and Geneva Kelley. Mike served in the U.S. Navy for four years and then worked as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 32 years.
He married Judy Fiock Kelley on May 16, 1998, in Champaign. She survives. Also surviving are his sister, Nancy (Joel) Justis of Oswego; son, Robert Kelley of Houston, Texas; stepchildren, Sean Treat and Heather (Chris) Dukeman; grandchildren, Dahlia Kelley, Hailey Dukeman, Hannah Dukeman and Conner Benway; and several nieces and nephews. Mike worshipped his four grandchildren. Those who called Mike their friend knew all about them.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Mike was an avid golfer. He loved to play daily with whomever of his buddies showed up at the U of I. He always said he played better when there was a little wager involved. Mike also loved to play in tournaments.
Mike was a bowler all his life until he had knee problems. He was a member of the Bowler Hall of Fame.
Mike's wishes were to be cremated with no services. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Carle Oncology Department. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, assisted with arrangements.