RANTOUL — Michael Kizer, 76, of Rantoul passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday morning (Nov. 3, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born Nov. 21, 1944, in Detroit, a son of William and Annie Mae Kizer. He married Janice Zook on March 6, 1978, in Rantoul. She survives.
Also surviving are two children, James (Lora) Kizer of Westfield, Ind., and Jon (Holly) Kizer of Gifford; a brother, William (Sandy) Kizer of Sunbury, Ohio; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a favored sister-in-law, Jody (J.J.) Coffin of Rantoul.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and a great-grandson, Walker.
Mike served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, where he served as a paramedic, and he received the Purple Heart medal.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
There will be a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.