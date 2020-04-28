MUNCIE, Ill. — Michael Lee Simpson Sr. of Muncie, Ill., passed away peacefully at home on Friday (April 24, 2020) at the age of 66. Mike was born June 30, 1953, in Danville, to Chester Wendell and Dorothy Jane Simpson.
Mike leaves behind his loving wife, Lynn Ann Simpson; daughter, Jeanette Ann (Dave) Vandenboom; son, Michael Lee (Janelle) Simpson Jr.; and daughter, Kathrine Lee (Travis) Hudson. Mike also leaves behind four grandchildren, Kristin Lee (Thomas Nigh) Fletcher, Scott Anthony (Nyah) Hudson, Sydney Marie Simpson and Hunter Lee Simpson. Mike will be missed by his brothers, Gregory (Linda) Simpson and Jeffery (Donna) Simpson, and sister, Leslie Simpson.
Mike enjoyed time with his family and friends by going hunting and fishing. Mike also spent time enjoying Civil War re-enactments with the 12th Alabama. Mike was a member of Muncie Baptist Church.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Muncie Baptist Church or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences are at www.rortvedtfuneralservices.com.