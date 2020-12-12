CHAMPAIGN — Michael Leonard (1956-2020), scholar, organist and harpsichordist, passed away from COVID-19 at Carle Foundation Hospital on Nov. 28, 2020. He was 63.
Michael was born in Oak Park on Dec. 27, 1956, to Shirley Leonard. After graduating from Willowbrook High School in Villa Park in 1975, he earned a master of arts degree from Governors State University in University Park in 1995, and a doctorate of music arts degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in May 2015, with additional studies at Chicago Theological Seminary.
A dedicated and committed scholar, he engrossed himself fully in his work and could often been found in the Music and Performing Arts Library at the University of Illinois, poring over sources. In his dissertation, Bach as Humanist, he explored Bach’s background in humanism and its influence on his compositions, with particular attention to the Brandenburg Concertos. The renowned keyboardist, conductor and scholar Ton Koopman, who advised on the dissertation, commended Michael for “actually reading the books by Müller and others that were in Bach’s library,” and for being “able to use that information in a convincing way.” Michael’s work on numerology and symbolism in Bach’s music and Bach’s relationship to the Caballa was fascinating.
As a church organist, Michael held posts in Chicago and occasionally played services at Chapel of St. John the Divine in Urbana. He also enjoyed conducting and directed several performances of Bach cantatas while a doctoral student at Illinois.
In addition to his freelance performance, he edited doctoral dissertations in his spare time.
Michael was a gentle spirit who liked helping others. He will be missed.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.