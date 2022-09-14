SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Michael “Mike” Lewallen, 52, of Springfield, Mo., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Findlay, Ohio.
Mike was born July 16, 1970, in Danville to Silas and Patricia (Beluzis) Lewallen. He married Georgi Tuggle; she survives in Springfield.
Mike is also survived by his children, Paige and Zachariah Lewallen of Hoopeston; two stepsons, Brody (Brooke) and Broc Tuggle of Georgetown; a brother, Scott (Danielle) Lewallen of Danville; a niece, Kearstyn Lewallen; a great-nephew, Khaidyn Dickens; and a granddaughter, Amelia Tuggle.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia.
Mike worked as a truck driver for McLane Ozark for 29 years. He was adventurous and enjoyed hunting, riding his motorcycle and trail riding with his family and friends, and his love for the Dallas Cowboys was no secret.
Mike had a big personality but an even bigger heart. He was known to many as “Big Daddy” and “Fathead.” He LOVED his dogs and taking care of his horses. When Mike was at home, he enjoyed spending time with his wife, Georgi, whom he loved deeply.
The love Mike had for his children is indescribable, and he treasured them with all his heart. He also adored all the little ones in his life.
Mike was a hard worker and would give the shirt off his back for anyone in need (although it may have been a McLane shirt). Mike touched the hearts of everyone he encountered, and he will be deeply missed.
A celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Sarge's Tap and Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St., Danville.
Arrangements have been entrusted with Hanneman Funeral Home, 201 Osborn Ave., Findlay, Ohio.
Condolences, as well as fond memories, may be shared with Michael’s family by visiting hannemanfuneralhomes.com.