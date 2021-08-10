CHAMPAIGN — Michael W. Loftus, 79, of Champaign passed away at 11:15 p.m. Friday (Aug. 6, 2021) at Colonial Manor nursing home, Danville.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign. Father Andru O’Brien will officiate.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy.
Mike was born April 16, 1942, in Urbana, the eldest son of Michael Edward "Eddie" and Mary Personett Loftus. He married Alice Winter on April 24, 1971, in Ivesdale.
Mike is survived by his wife, Alice Loftus of Champaign; son, Tim (Sarah) Loftus of Savoy; two brothers-in-law, Dave Gallivan of Neoga and Paul Winter of Altamont; two sisters-in-law, Lucille Klitzing of Altamont and Debbie Loftus of Ivesdale; three grandchildren, Gavin, Bridget and Maggie Loftus of Savoy; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Emily Gallivan and Julie Jacobs; one brother, Tom Loftus; two brothers-in-law, John Jacobs and Harold Klitzing; and a grandchild, Colin Loftus.
Mike was a graduate of SIU Carbondale. During his career, Mike was a machinist at Hansvedt Engineering. With fishing being his favorite hobby, he designed, developed and patented his own line of fishing lures, Loftus Lures. He survived a brain hemorrhage in September 1987. The stroke left his left side paralyzed, but, with time and therapy, continued life with low mobility.
Mike then turned his time to the enjoyment of reading and spending time with his family and friends. His ultimate joy in life was obvious, his grandchildren. He spent the last 12 years of his life being an amazing grandfather and was lovingly known as Grampy Mike.
He attended St. Matthew Catholic Church and St. Boniface Catholic Church in Champaign. Memorials may be made to the either of the Catholic churches or St. John Lutheran Church, Champaign. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.