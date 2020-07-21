CAMARGO — Michael F. Lumpp, 62, of Camargo died at 9:06 a.m. Saturday (July 18, 2020) at his home.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Joines Funeral Home (1375 N. Illinois Route 130) in Villa Grove; the Rev. Keith Walder is officiating. A visitation will be held an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Centennial Cemetery in Villa Grove.
Michael was born on Dec. 1, 1957, in Chicago, to Frank and Dora (Vazquez) Lumpp. He married Brenda (Oakley) Lumpp on July 4, 1995, in Jacksonville, Ark.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Lumpp; a brother, Tom Alderson; a sister, Thais Lamkie; two nieces, Megan and Cindy; and a great-niece, London.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Michael retired after 24 years of active service in the Marines and Air Force in April 2002. While in the military, he received two Meritorious Service Medals and made sure our planes stayed in the skies.
After he retired, he moved back to his home state, and then attended Illinois State University in Normal. He graduated from ISU in December 2008 and worked as an accountant until he passed.
Michael was an avid fisherman and looked forward to every spring vacation with the Gustafson family in Kenora, Ontario. He loved history, politics, and his one regret will be becoming a Democrat after he dies. He was a beloved husband to Brenda and a devoted uncle to Megan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.