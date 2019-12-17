DANVILLE — Michael Earl Mains, 78, of Danville passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Danville. Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral home, 10 E. Williams St. in Danville. Service will follow at noon with Reverend Jim Boudourias officiating.
Michael was born on July 22, 1941, to Earl and Gladys (Evans) Mains. Michael was a graduate of Danville High School in 1959 and was a graduate of Millikin University in Decatur in 1963.
He spent his life in the Danville area working at JC Penney and 32 years at Prudential. He had a passion for insurance which led to a lifetime membership in the Million Dollar Round Table. His dedication to his career led him to earn his CLU and ChFC designation.
In 1963, he married Sharon R. Hinton in Newtown, Ind. Their marriage led to a fruitful and loving life together, which ended abruptly with her passing in 2004.
During their 40 years together, they had three children: Tina (David) Ammermann of Champaign, Tonya Mains of Plainfield, Ind., and Travis (Debra) Mains of Danville; grandchildren: Tyler Ammermann of Chicago, Morgan Mains of Oshkosh, Wis., McKenzie (Calvin) Meyer of Tulsa, Okla., Jordan (Brye) Creek of Covington, Ind., and Austin Anderson of Pittsboro, Ind.
During their 40-year marriage, Michael and Sharon enjoyed traveling in both Wisconsin and Arizona seasonally. Michael was blessed to continue this enjoyment with his companion Karen S. Drennan. Michael and Karen shared many adventures, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
During Michael’s retirement, he became deeply passionate about veterans. He worked diligently to help the Vermilion County War Museum with his good friend, Harold “Sparky” Songer.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Gladys Mains, his brother, Patrick Mains, and in-laws, Albert and Zana Hinton. He is survived by sister-in-law, Nancy Mains of Decatur, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Marc and Dinah Hinton of Blairsville, Ga., nephew Ryan and Rebecca Hinton of Tennessee, and John Mains of South Carolina.
Memorials can be given to the Vermilion County War Museum and to the Veteran's Housing at the Veteran's Administration.