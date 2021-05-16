CHAMPAIGN — Michael Manford Perry, 67, of Champaign went to be with the Lord at 3:30 a.m. Nov. 13, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Mike was born July 2, 1953, to Manford and Ina (Arnold) Perry. He was a 1971 graduate of Bement High School and proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from the University of Illinois.
He is survived by one sister, Cathy (Armando) Perry of Clermont, Fla.; four nephews, Stephen (Sheila) Perry of Bourbonnais, Brian (Robyn) Healy and David (Nicole) Healy of Winter Garden, Fla., and Dr. Mark Healy of Scottsdale, Ariz.; three nieces, Renee Daniels of Schererville, Ind., Susan (Francisco) Torregrosa of Sanford, Fla., and Patty (Ryan) Alkire of Winter Garden; nine great-nieces, Tiffany Perry of Bourbonnais, Ashley (Brett) Boudreau of Bourbonnais, Chelsea (Matt) Torregrosa of Bradenton, Fla., Emma Torregrosa of Sanford, Madeline Ruth Alkire of Winter Garden and Katie Ruth, Emily Ina, Rory and Andie Marie Healy of Winter Garden; three great-nephews, Carlton (Nicole) Billberry of Centralia and Kent and Austin Healy of Winter Garden; and one great-great-nephew, Branton Overturf of Centralia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Don (Lorraine) Perry and Clyde (Sue) Perry; one sister, Ruth Ann (Andy) Healy; two nieces, Patty Ann Perry and Teresa Perry Rouse; and one great-nephew, Caden Healy.
Mike was a big fan of the Fighting Illini and Bement Bulldogs. He loved fishing, hunting and music. He was especially fond of his dog niece, Ruby Sue, who shared his birthday.
Mike will be missed by all, especially his little sister, Cathy.
Please join us in the celebration of his life from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at Bement Preserve Park (Where the lake is. There is also a pavilion with a cover and plenty of room to spread out).