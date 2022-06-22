CHAMPAIGN — Michael Patrick Martin, 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday (June 17, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Mike was born on Nov. 15, 1949, in Joliet, the son of Leo and Audrey (Niner) Martin. Mike married Mary Heidgerken at Holy Cross in Champaign on Jan. 8, 1972, and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary earlier this year.
Along with Mary, Mike is survived by his two sons, Jeff (Allison) of Salt Lake City and Ryan (Lisa) Martin of Mahomet. His five grandchildren will also miss him dearly, Nolan and Cooper (Salt Lake City) and Hannah, Ashley and Haley Martin (Mahomet). Mike is also survived by his three brothers, Jerry (Linda) Martin of Lakeland, Fla., Bill (Tessie) Martin of Tampa, Fla., and Tom Martin of Mahomet.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Helen Einhorn Martin; twin brother, Patrick Michael (14 days old); and many relatives who were very important to him and Mary.
Mike was a member of the U.S. Army and spent time serving his country in Vietnam. Mike and Mary chose to raise their family in Mahomet, where they spent many happy years with great friends as active members of their community.
A private funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday with a celebration of life gathering at a later date for friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for the purchase of a memorial tree and local charities important to Mike. A Michael Martin memorial fund has been established with Hickory Point Bank in Champaign.