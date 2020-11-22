De LAND — Michael Allan McConkey, 71, passed away Thursday (Nov. 19, 2020) at Champaign Urbana Nursing and Rehab, Savoy.
He was born on Oct. 17, 1949, in Urbana, to William Edward and Edna Marie (Gallagher) McConkey. Mike married Christine Ann Rine-Devitte on Aug. 23, 2003, in Galesville.
Mike is survived by his parents; wife; children, Anastasia Lynn (Corey) Franzen, Andrew Cory (Lily) McConkey, Lisa Christina (Trent) Johnston, Emily Lolita (Jake) Briggs and Dylan Michael Devitte; grandchildren, Bryce, Jacob, Jackson, Ruby, Anabella, Hunter, Kinsley and Ryleigh; and sister, Kathy (Donald) Phelps.
Mike enjoyed reading, NASCAR, boating, camping and working in his shop. He enjoyed spending time with his family and telling tales and jokes. Mike was always a gentle soul; never mean and always kind toward others.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Memorial donations may be made in Mike’s name to First Baptist Church of Savoy. Please join his family in sharing memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.