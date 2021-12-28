PESOTUM — Michael “Mike” Clark, 72, lifelong resident of Pesotum, passed away Thursday evening, Dec. 23, 2021, at Illini Heritage Healthcare, Champaign.
As one might expect, Mike requested that no visitation services be held at his passing. A graveside service, with military rites accorded, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in St. Joseph Cemetery, Pesotum, with the Rev. Ken Young officiating.
Fondly known as “Shorty” to many friends, Mike was firstborn of six children to Wayne and Genevieve “Geni” (Decker) Clark on Nov. 11, 1949, at Mercy Hospital, Urbana. He was proud of his Veteran’s Day birthday date.
Mike married Linda (Walden) Carico on Dec. 23, 1988. She preceded him in death on Dec. 15, 2015. Also preceding him in death were his parents, Wayne and Geni Clark.
Survivors include two stepsons, Willie (Monica) Carico of Rantoul and Bob (Deena) Carico of Mansfield; three stepgrandchildren, Bobbi Jo, Neal and Kennedy; five siblings, Carolyn Clark of Savoy, Janey (Dale) Harper of Savoy, Jill (Tom) Messina of Raleigh, N.C., Vic (Coree) Clark of Tolono and Jo Anne Clark of Champaign; five nephews; and two nieces.
Upon graduation from Unity High School in 1968, Mike enlisted into the U.S. Air Force, where he spent four years as a maintenance technician on flight lines and traveling to countries all over Europe and Asia. After honorable discharge for the military, he spent the next 40 plus years as a semitrailer driver. He retired from Woodworth Trucking in January 2015 after 38 years of service.
Mike was a lifetime member of Tolono VFW Post 1237 and Pesotum American Legion Post 580. He enjoyed NASCAR and most sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals. He prided himself in keeping and maintaining his beautiful pickup trucks throughout the years.
Mike will be sadly missed by his family and many close friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or a charity of donor’s choice.
Freese Funeral Home in Tolono is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at freesefh.com.