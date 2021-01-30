WESTVILLE — Michael E. “Mike” Spisok, 80, of Westville passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at home.
He was born on Jan. 10, 1941, the son of Lucille (Chevalier) and Michael George Spisok.
Michael leaves behind his wife, Maureen; daughter, Dreama (Glenn) Mueller of Woodbridge; granddaughters, Megan and Morgan Mensavage of Woodbridge; sister, Berthalynn (Dennis) Watson of Westville; and several cousins, brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Michael developed a strong work ethic at an early age, helping his dad dig out a basement under the family home at age 9, washing cars at the Vacketta Garage during his junior-high years, and playing taps at veterans' funerals for the Westville American Legion during his high-school years. Mike was both a Cub Scout as well as a Boy Scout. He had the honor of being the youngest scout from this area to attend the National Scout Jamboree in California in the 1950s.
He graduated from Westville High School in 1959 and was a squadron leader of the Air National Guard base out of Terre Haute, Ind., from 1963-1969. After the service, Mike began iron working for Woodard Construction Company, Danville, sparking an interest in owning his own company.
He was the owner/operator of Creative Iron in Westville for over 46 years. Mike custom-made products out of all the metals into whatever the customer desired; from the commercial railings/balconies at the UI as well as EIU to a medieval suit of armor for a customer’s horse. Mike’s craftmanship is sprinkled throughout Illinois, Indiana and Texas.
Through his business, he became a member of the National Ornamental Metals Miscellaneous Association (NOMMA), eventually becoming president of the national organization. His network of fellow iron businessmen/suppliers developed many friendships over the years of serving young entrepreneurs in many capacities. One of his biggest challenges was working on a government standards committee ensuring railing safety for the public with less liability.
Mike was always interested in cars, owning his first one before he could drive. Owning, detailing and maintaining cars wasn’t enough of a challenge for him. It took him five years to restore a 1949 Lincoln into a “Lead Sled,” complete with lowered body, chopped top and suicide doors.
Mike enjoyed water-skiing, boating and eventually hand gliding in his free time. He relished the challenge for nearly 20 years of jumping off cliffs, catching heat thermals to remain aloft as long as he could. He and his kite-flying buddies shared some exciting stories over the years.
Michael was a perfectionist in everything he did throughout his life. He was a hard worker, always ready and willing to lend a helping hand. He didn’t have to be asked; if he saw a need, he jumped right in to help.
A graveside service will be conducted in late April or early May with military rites being accorded by the Westville American Legion Post 51.
If one desires, memorials may be given in Michael’s name to either the K-9 Warrior Project, Georgetown American Legion, 106 E. West St., Georgetown, IL 61846, where dogs are trained to help veterans with PTSD; or to the Danville Rescue Mission, 834 N. Bowman Ave., Danville, IL 61832, helping homeless veterans get back on their feet.
His family has entrusted his arrangements to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 414 S. State St., Westville, IL 61883.