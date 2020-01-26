DANVILLE — Michael D. Miller, 76, of Danville passed away Thursday (Jan. 23, 2020) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
He was born May 26, 1943, the son of Murvin and Rose (Katok) Miller, in Danville. They preceded him in death.
Michael leaves behind his wife of 54 years, L. Carol Miller; son, Dennis (Pam) Miller; special niece, Marlene (Dan) Stewart; nephews, Zachary Stewart and Jacob Stewart; brother, Robert (Rita) Miller; grandchildren, Christina (Jeremy) Rotalsky and Christopher Miller; and great-grandchild, Caden Rotalsky.
Michael joined the U.S. Navy in July 1963. During that time, he spent his days on the USS Johnston. He later became a police officer for the Danville Police Department for many years before working for the United States Marshals Service at the federal courthouse.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 210, Illinois Police Benevolent and Protective Association, National Rifle Association, Knights of Columbus and the Pollywogs Association. Michael enjoyed having breakfast with his friends and especially loved to fish. He competed on Lake Vermilion in all the fishing competitions. He was a wonderful husband, dad, uncle, grandpa and great-grandpa. He will be missed dearly.
A celebration of life service will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Visitation will be held just prior to the service from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Officiating will be the Rev. Bo Schmitt. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, Danville, at a later date. American Legion Post 210 will be performing military rites.
Memorial donations may be made in Michael’s name to the Humane Society of Danville.
Please join Michael’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.