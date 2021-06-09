MONTICELLO — Michael Mitsdarffer, 73, of Monticello passed away at 10:30 a.m. Saturday (June 5, 2021) at the Piatt County Nursing Home.
Michael was born Sept. 25, 1947, in Champaign, the son of James A. and Dorothy L. (Smith) Mitsdarffer.
He is survived by his son, Randy L. Mitsdarffer (Karen Anglin) of Seymour; daughter, Dawn M. Dockrill (Dave) of Camargo; grandchildren, Ryan P. Mitsdarffer (Katie) and Riley J. Mitsdarffer (Elizabeth); stepgrandchildren, Andrew Anglin, Alex Anglin, Ashley Miller (Troy), Austin Anglin (Jess Eaton), Kayla Dockrill, Cassandra Dockrill and Christopher Dockrill; several great-grandchildren; and sister, Judy L. Ferdinandsen (Jim) of White Heath.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Michael worked as a paramedic for Kirby Medical Center, Monticello. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserves and was a member of the Masonic Lodge 58 AF&AM of Monticello. Michael enjoyed fishing, classic cars, riding his Harley Davidson, driving his truck and stopping for pie.
Graveside services will be at 11:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at St. Joseph Cemetery, Pesotum.
Memorials may be made to American Ex-Prisoners of War. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.