DANVILLE — Michael Lee Montgerard, 69, of Danville passed away at home Sunday (Oct. 17, 2021).
He was born on Dec. 27, 1951, in Danville, to DeLee and Rosa Montgerard. His parents and father-in-law, Frank Styer Sr., preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Cynthia Montgerard; son, Brian (Rebekah) Montgerard of Danville; daughter, Michelle Hackman of Bismarck; brother, Howard (Mary) Montgerard of Danville; mother-in-law, Delores Styer of Danville; and brother-in-law, Greg Styer of Vandalia. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Mason Hackman and Michael Hackman of Bismarck and Cora Montgerard of Danville; stepgrandchildren, Bailey York and Austin York of Danville and Matthew Terrell of Danville; nieces, Melissa Styer and Jessica Styer; and a great-niece, Mariska Styer of Vandalia.
Michael graduated from Schlarman High School in 1970 and DACC with an associate degree in accounting in 1972. He worked 43 years at Steel Grip in sales. Michael’s hobbies were spending time with family, fishing and collecting trains and Indian beads.
His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy. He loved every moment he got to spend with them and was always teaching and encouraging them. He was their biggest fan. He loved coaching his children when they were younger, and he especially loved watching his grandsons play football, basketball and baseball.
A celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Officiating will be Pastor Dave Garver. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, Danville. Visitation will be held the evening prior, Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Danville Ambucs. Please join Michael’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.