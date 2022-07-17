CHAMPAIGN — Michael Anthony Norris, 66, of Champaign passed away Monday (July 11, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born on July 21, 1955, in Indianapolis, the son of Dooley and Dorothy (O’Neal) Norris.
He is survived by his beloved partner, Maureen Russo; siblings, Lawrence Norris and Charlotte (Richard) Coe; treasured nephews, Matthew Coe, Andrew Coe and Ryan Coe; and dear friend, Stephanie Russo.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Michael attended the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, graduating with a degree in electrical engineering, going on to obtain his MBA. Mike enjoyed his career in the food manufacturing industry, retiring from Kraft-Heinz after 20 years. He was loved and respected by many and will be remembered for his warm smile and generous heart. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Memorial services for Mike will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please have a Mass said in his name at your local Roman Catholic Church or send donations to the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, earmarked “Michael Norris Scholarship Gift.” Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneral home.com.
Cremation arrangements have been accorded at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign.