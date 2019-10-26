PAXTON — Michael Joseph Petmecky, 63, of Paxton passed away on Thursday (Oct. 24, 2019) at his home.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at Arcade Café, 132 N Market, Paxton. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Michael was born Jan. 27, 1956, in Cheyenne, Wyo., the son of John Robert and Elvina Mae Hanks Petmecky. He married Catherine LeMere Feb. 2, 1989, at First United Methodist Church, Paxton.
He is survived by his daughter, Meagan (Kyle) DuBois of Ottawa; mother, Elvina Petmecky of San Antonio, Texas; girlfriend, Vicky Orr of Texas; three stepsons, Clayton Massey of Danville, Ind., Chris (Sarah) Massey of Avon, Ind., and Caleb (Beth) Massey of Taylor, Miss.; one grandson, Evan DuBois; one brother, David (Rose) Petmecky of Kerrville, Texas; and two sisters, Deborah (Tom) Chapman Hermann of Paxton and Theresa (Bobby) Shauer of Victoria, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Robert Stephen Petmecky.
Michael graduated from Paxton High School in 1974. He was a baker at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul for 10 years and worked at the U.S. post office in Champaign as a dock expediter for 30 years before retiring. Michael previously attended St. Mary Catholic Church, Paxton.
He was an avid Harley Davidson lover. Michael also enjoyed dancing, bowling, art and drawing.
