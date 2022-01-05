VILLA GROVE — Michael (Mike) Clarence Reinhart, 71, passed away at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon, on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.
Born Sept. 18, 1950, in Champaign, Mike was the oldest of five children born to Robert Reinhart and Kenneth Clay Reinhart (Gentry). Mike graduated from Villa Grove High School in Villa Grove and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1968. He served until his retirement in 1993.
Mike was married to Phyllis Crocker in Waukegan on Dec. 30, 1974, and together brought two wonderful children into the world, Michelle and Robert (Bobby). Upon retirement from the military, the family settled down in Villa Grove.
Mike was an avid bowler and enjoyed a round of golf every now and then. He was stubborn and hardheaded but also enormously proud of his family. Mike absolutely adored his grandson, Lennox.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Kenny; mother, Kenneth; and father, Robert.
Mike is survived by his wife of 47 years, Phyllis; siblings, Diana, Alan and Kevin; children, Michelle and Bobby; and grandchild, Lennox.
A memorial service may be held at a later date when it is safe for everyone to attend.