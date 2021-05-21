PEORIA — Michael Angelo Rotramel passed away Early Friday morning, May 14, 2021. He was 22 years old.
Michael Angelo was well known in the community both for his interest in cars, the shooting sports and his desire to join the Army. Michael Angelo volunteered with Redeemer Lutheran Church (Vacation Bible School). He made friends with people at all ages and levels of ability.
Michael Angelo’s attitude and likable personality helped make him popular with everyone he came in contact with.
Michael Angelo is survived by his mom, Renee Torset; dad, Michael; and little brother, Mason.
He was preceded in death by a younger brother, Zachary.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 21, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign, and a graveside service Saturday, May 22, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana, at 11 a.m.
He will be missed greatly.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.