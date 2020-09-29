GIBSON CITY — Michael C. H. Roy, 16, of Homer, formerly of Champaign, died at 7:19 p.m. Friday (Sept. 25, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Lamb Funeral Home, Gibson City. Visitation will be for an hour before the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery, Gibson City.
Michael was born March 8, 2004, in Urbana, a son of Darcy Roy and Jeremy Turner.
Surviving is his mother, Darcy (Mark Odum) Roy of Homer; brother, Matthew Roy of Champaign; sister, Madilynn Roy of Homer; and maternal grandparents, Dave Roy of Monetta, S.C., and Patricia “Nana” Roy of Champaign.
Michael enjoyed the outdoors, sports and biking.
Memorials may be made to the family. Memories of Michael may be shared at lambyoungfh.com.