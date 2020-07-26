CHAMPAIGN — Michael Wayne Ryan, 47, of Champaign passed away at 2:43 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
There will be a private graveside service at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, U, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Michael was born July 26, 1972, in Urbana, a son of Robert and Patricia (Hardin) Ryan. Survivors include his parents, of Champaign; two children, Jordan Ryan of Mahomet and Trey Ryan of Champaign; a sister, Lisa Hempel (Rick) of Champaign; and his two dogs, Zoey and Khloe.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.