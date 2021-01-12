CHELSEA, Mich. — Michael H. Rybka of Chelsea, Mich., 61, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
He was born Nov. 18, 1959, in Ann Arbor, Mich., the son of Henry and Helen (Sedoreak) Rybka. He was a lifelong resident of Chelsea. He graduated from Chelsea High School in 1977 and Eastern Michigan University in 1997 with a journalism degree and worked as a reporter for The Chelsea Standard.
Mike was a talented chess player and enjoyed reading, music and cooking for friends.
He is survived by his sister, Kathryn Rybka (Darrell Hoemann) of Champaign.
The family will receive friends at Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home, Chelsea, on Wednesday, Jan. 13, from 1 p.m. until the service begins at 2:30 p.m. COVID-19 visitation protocols will be in place. Attendance is limited, and all are required to wear a mask. Burial will be private in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Chelsea.
Donations in his memory may be made to St. Louis Center, 16195 West Old U.S. 12, Chelsea, MI 48118.