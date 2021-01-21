URBANA — Michael Robert Schultz, 59, went to be with the Lord at home in Urbana on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, with visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Champaign at Savoy. Pastor Chuck Moore will officiate. A private burial will be held at a later date. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and the wearing of masks will be required.
Michael is survived by his parents, Robert and Nancy Schultz of Champaign; two brothers, Stephen Schultz of Columbia, Mo., and David Schultz (Tara) and Alayna and Eli Schultz of White Heath; niece, Alexandria (Mitchell Wallace) Schultz; and great-nephews, Nicholas Schultz and Benjamin and Maddox Wallace of Mattoon.
Michael was preceded in death by his fraternal grandparents, Andrew W. and Dorothy Simonton Schultz; maternal grandparents, George L. and Georgia B. McGuffey; and sister, Evelyn Schultz Boughan and Dale E. Boughan.
Mike graduated from Richwoods High School and attended Illinois Central College, both in Peoria. Mike loved nature and outdoor sports. He wrestled, played baseball, ice-skated, and was an avid fisherman with his dad and brothers, including trips to Canada and Florida. Mike would claim he taught his father how to fish. He played drums in his high school band and participated in percussion ensemble contests at Illinois Central College. Later in life, Mike was a member of pool leagues and participated in tournaments.
When the family lived in Marietta, Ga., Mike got a summer job as a painter and decided he wanted to have a painting business of his own. He established Schultz Residential and Commercial Painting in Champaign-Urbana. He was considered to be an excellent painter and was proud of his workmanship.
Mike was a member of the Methodist Church and attended Sunday school, church, youth group, and went on mission trips, always including his drums for accompanying vespers music.
Mike was a quick-witted man with a lifelong sense of humor. He loved his family, especially watching or attending sporting events with his brothers. He was very generous and thoughtful about gifts for special days and was always ready to lend a helping hand when needed. He will be missed very much.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Champaign at Savoy, 1602 Prospect Ave., Savoy, IL 61874. Morgan Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements (morganmemorialhome.com).