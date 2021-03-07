CHAMPAIGN-URBANA — Michael “Mike” Scott Holden, 70, of Champaign-Urbana died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Tuscola. Mike’s passing resulted from complications of long-term illnesses.
Mike was born to Charles “Sonny” Edward Holden Jr. (1921 to 2005) and Marydale (Boner) (1914 to 1999), on Dec. 25, 1950, in Urbana. A graduate of Champaign Senior High School, Mike turned his love of “tinkering” with electronics into a career working in information technology with Urbana and Champaign Sanitary District.
From 1970 to 1972, Mike honorably served in the U.S. Army with the 1st Armored Division in Europe.
An avid lover of all things electronic, Mike was known to have built a computer from an old black-and-white television in his garage in the early 1970s. He is also remembered for his beautiful woodworks and furniture refinishing. Family will tell you his presence is felt in every room of their homes.
In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by his grandparents and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Survivors include his sister, Marsha Ann Holden Cain; children, April Lynn, Clayton Michael and Megan Marie; and loving wife, Marie (Carrier). Mike leaves behind two grandchildren, one great-grandchild and “one on the way.” Mike also leaves behind extended family and friends.
The family wishes to thank those of you supporting them during Mike’s many illnesses. Included here are the many who cared for him during his final days and held his hand when we could not. Thank-you.
Mike will rest in eternity in Mount Hope Cemetery, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the date of interment is not yet known. Owens Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to assist his wife in her time of need or to a favored charity.