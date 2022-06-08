JOHNSON CITY, Texas — Michael Howard Sherman of Johnson City, Texas, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
He was born on July 18, 1966, in Urbana, to John and Sheila Sherman. Michael grew up and later graduated from Rantoul Township High School and eventually went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in geology from Southern Illinois University.
Michael was preceded in death by his brother, David Sherman.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Sherman; parents, John and Sheila Sherman; six children, Elizabeth, Tyler, Charlotte, Cole (Ericka), Jordan and Thomas; and his mother-in-law, Susan Johnson.
A memorial service honoring Michael’s life will be held Friday, June 10, at 2 p.m. at Crofts-Crow Funeral Home Chapel, Johnson City, Texas.