RANTOUL — A memorial service will be held for Michael Howard Sherman on Saturday, July 23, at American Lutheran Church, 500 Church Drive, Rantoul. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with services at 11 a.m., officiated by Pastor Matt Bahnfleth.
Michael was born July 18, 1966, in Urbana, the son of John and Sheila Sherman. He graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1984 and received his B.A.S. from Southern Illinois University in 1988. Michael passed away May 31, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Michael was principal cyber engineer at Forcepoint in Austin after retiring from VISA, Inc.
Michael loved sports, to hunt, work with horses with his wife, and his favorite pastime was to travel and see the world.
He was preceded in death by his brother, David, and paternal and maternal grandparents.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; parents, John and Sheila Sherman; and children, Elizabeth, Tyler, Charlotte, Cole (Ericka), Jordan and Thomas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, American Lutheran Church or a donor of your choice.