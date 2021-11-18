BROADLANDS — Michael D. Showalter, 73, of Broadlands passed away Tuesday (Nov. 16, 2021) at home.
Michael was born on May 4, 1948, in Waurika, Okla., to Raymond and Juanita (Smith) Showalter. He married Jeanie Ray on July 23, 1967, in Tuscola.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jeanie Showalter; two children, Kevin (Barbi) Showalter and Regina (Rick) Tweedy; six grandchildren, Brittany (Andrew Hudson) Showalter, Lauren (Jon) Ashmore, Bailey (Makenzie) Means, Hunter (Harlee) Tweedy, Dalton (Kenzie) Tweedy and Dillon Tweedy; five siblings, Shirley Foster, Darlene (Dave) Trinkle, Shelba (Dee) Brown, Randy (Donalda) Showalter and Max (Vivian) Showalter; and one brother-in-law, Gary “Butch” Ray.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Juanita Showalter; one sister, Gayle Ryans; two brothers-in-law, Claude Ryans and C.E. Foster; one sister-in-law, Sheila Ray; and his mother- and father-in-law, Claude and Betty Ray.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove, with Pastor Trevor Oetting officiating; military rites will be conducted. A visitation will be held two hours prior to the funeral service (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Broadlands Fire Department or the Newman American Legion Post 201.