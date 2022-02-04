Michael Snell Feb 4, 2022 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHAMPAIGN — Michael Snell died Sunday (Jan. 30, 2022). Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, OR 97031. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos