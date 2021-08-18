URBANA — Michael Dean Stephen, 66, of Urbana passed away Sunday (Aug. 15, 2021) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Michael was born on July 22, 1955, in Charleston, to parents Dean and Jo (Porter) Stephen. During his career, Michael worked as the route man and supervisor for Pepsi-Cola until his retirement. On April 3, 1972, he married his wife, Karen, in Urbana. He attended New Life Church in Urbana, where he was baptized. Michael enjoyed many hobbies, including cars, hunting, boating, fishing, camping and playing the guitar.
Over the last 12 years he developed a deep love for their dog, Baby. Michael loved to spend time with his Baby and family. He will be dearly missed by those who love him.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Randy and Noel Stephen.
Survivors include his wife, Karen (Collins); children, Michael Dean Stephen Jr. (Leslie), Angie McQueen (Mac), Dylan Stephen (Brittany) and Danielle Stephen (Erik Wenthe); grandchildren, Cassandra Dingledine, Haley Stephen, Austin Stephen and Miranda Powers; great-grandchildren, Landon Stephen, Josiah Patton and Ayden Koester; brother, David Stephen; and sister, Nancy Majercak.
Cremation rights have been accorded. Online condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.