ATWOOD — Michael Steven Turner, 72, of Atwood passed away peacefully at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 29, 2020) at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Hinds Funeral Home, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement. Pastor C.W. Greer will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of services on Monday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors by the Albert Parker American Legion Post 620, Bement, will be in the Bement Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Albert Parker American Legion Post 620, Bement.
Mike was born on June 20, 1947, in Lafayette, Ind., to Lowell and Doris Bachman Turner. He was married to Edith Dalka on Nov. 2, 1968, and they had three children, Michelle Brennan, Molly Waldman and Chad Turner. He later married Fran Smeathers on Feb. 29, 1992, in Bement.
Mike was an Army veteran, serving from 1966-1968 in Germany. He had a passion for bowling, golf, camping and pool. He was an avid Illinois fan. He was the owner of two companies, J & J Used Appliances and Mike's Heating and Air. He was known for his sarcasm and quick wit. He was kindhearted and always willing to help others.
Michael is survived by his wife, Fran Turner of Atwood; daughter, Molly Waldman of Urbana; son, Chad (Misty) Turner of St. Joseph; and stepchildren, Tony (Tonya) Smeathers of Columbia, Ill., Karen Hanner of Garrett and Kristyn Smeathers of Arthur. Also surviving are a brother, Don (Linda) Turner of Hutto, Texas; sisters, Beverly (Tom) Haskins of Wheeler, Ind., Arlene (Gene) Van Vleet of Colorado Springs, Colo.; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; 10 stepgrandchildren; and three stepgreat-grandchildren.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a daughter, Michelle Brennan.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement have the honor to serve the Turner family in their time of need. “Our Family Is Here To Serve Your Family.”