URBANA — Michael D. Taylor was born on Monday, March 4, 1957, in Urbana. He was born to the union of Joel “Billy” and Earnestine (Currie) Taylor.
Michael graduated from Urbana High School in 1975. He attended Parkland College for two years where he studied communications. Michael worked at Kraft Foods in Champaign for 18 years. Michael leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Earnestine Coleman; sister, Adriene Govan; two sons, Deshaun Taylor and Michael Jamar Taylor; and a host of other close family and friends.
There will be a private celebration of life service held for Michael at a later date. The family would like to thank everyone for the heartfelt condolences and cards. They ask that you keep them in your prayers during these tough times. Funeral services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St., Champaign.